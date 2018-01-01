NEWS Drake’s God’s Plan claims a second week at singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Drake notches up a second week at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with his latest single God’s Plan.



The track, one of two new songs released by the rapper and singer a fortnight ago, was streamed 7.6 million times (this week’s most streamed song) to bag a second week in pole position.



Drake makes two more appearances in this week’s Official Singles Chart; on Migos’ Walk It Talk It from his new album Culture II, new at Number 31, and at 36 with Diplomatic Immunity, the other new track from his Scary Hours EP.



Rising star Ramz holds firm at Number 2 with his breakthrough hit Barking, and Eminem’s River ft. Ed Sheeran is at 3.



Completing this week’s Top 5 are Dua Lipa’s IDGAF, holding at 4, and Craig David’s I Know You ft. Bastille, up five places to Number 10.



Norwegian singer and winner of BBC’s Sound Of 2018 Sigrid claims her first Top 10 single with Strangers, which rises four places to Number 10 and is this week’s most purchased single. Close behind at 11 are Rudimental, who zoom 22 places with These Days ft. Jess Glynne and Macklemore.



Also making a big climb this week are US band Portugal. The Man with Feel It Still, which rises seven spots to a new peak at 13, and newcomer Mabel sees a ten-place boost for her new single Fine Line ft. Not3s at 22.



Further down, Liam Payne & Rita Ora’s For You rebounds six places to 23 following the release of the song’s music video, Justin Timberlake earns his 26th UK Top 40 hit with Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton at 32, and Birmingham rapper Mist makes his Top 40 debut with Game Changer, new at 35.

