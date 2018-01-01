NEWS BBC Young Musician winner Sheku the youngest cellist to break into Top 20 Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to BBC Young Musician winner Sheku, who at the age of 18 becomes the youngest cellist in history to break into the Official Albums Chart Top 20, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



The teenage cellist hailing from Nottingham, who was crowned BBC Young Musician 2016, lands at Number 18 with his first collection of classical arrangements, Inspiration, recorded with the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.



Sheku told OfficialCharts.com:



“As a classical cellist, I can’t quite believe I’ve made the Top 20 in the Official Albums Chart with my first ever album! It has been an amazing experience and I’m very grateful to everyone who’s supported me. I hope the pieces on this album inspire others the way they’ve inspired me.”



As well as being the first BBC Young Musician to break into the Official Albums Chart Top 40 with a debut record, Sheku Kanneh-Mason now becomes the highest charting BBC Young Musician to date (No.18) ahead of previous record-holder Nicola Benedetti, the Scottish classical violinist peaked at No.19 in 2014 with her fifth album Homecoming.



Inspiration also takes this week’s top spot on the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart, ending Andre Rieu’s nine-week reign at the summit with Amore.



