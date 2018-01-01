NEWS Greatest Showman denies Craig David this week’s Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







The show must go on… and it certainly does for The Greatest Showman cast recording, which secures a fourth week atop the Official Albums Chart at the expense of Craig David.



Craig's The Time Is Now is this week's highest new entry at Number 2, foiled by the word-of-mouth popularity and multi-generational crossover appeal of the smash hit musical, which stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya.



Craig has previously hit Number 1 twice – first with Born to Do It in 2000, and then Following My Intuition in 2016.

The Greatest Showman is the longest run at the top of the Official Albums Chart since Ed Sheeran's ÷ in early 2017.



10 more albums break into the Top 40 this week. First, American hip-hop trio Migos land at Number 4 with Culture II, followed by blues and soul duo Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa, who score a third Top 40 – and their first Top 10 together as a duo – with Black Coffee, at 7, and Californian heavy metal outfit Machine Head, new at 12 with Catharsis.



Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was crowned BBC Young Musician 2016, becomes the competition's highest charting winner – beating previous record-holder Nicola Benedetti by one place – with debut album Inspiration, new at 18. More info on that below.



British rockers Django Django score a third Top 40 with Marble Skies at 20, Nils Frahm's All Melody is new at 21, and Yorkshire band Marmozets grab a second Top 40 album, with sophomore release Knowing What You Know going in at 23.



Following his major haul at the Grammy Awards this week, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic makes a return to the Top 40, climbing 15 slots to 27, and a 30th anniversary of Jeff Wayne's iconic War of the Worlds is in at 29, while English duo Turin Brakes' Invisible Storm is a new entry at 37.

