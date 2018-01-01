NEWS Selena Gomez completes treatment programme for depression and anxiety Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has reportedly completed a two-week treatment programme for depression and anxiety.



According to The Blast, Selena stayed on-site for the duration of the course, which saw her enjoy Pilates and meditation, while also focusing on therapy and eating healthy meals.



A source added to People.com that Selena decided to sign up because she "needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions". The insider added that Justin Bieber, her on-off boyfriend, was entirely supportive of Selena's decision to seek treatment.



And it seems the programme worked, as the Wolves singer apparently "came back empowered" and is also reportedly keen to return to the unnamed centre later this year (18).



It's not the first time Selena has sought professional help in her battle against depression. She previously spent 90 days in a Tennessee rehabilitation facility after announcing she was taking an indefinite break from her world tour following her diagnosis with auto-immune disease lupus in 2014.



Opening up about her reasons for checking into rehab at that point in her life, Selena previously explained to America's Vogue magazine: "My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it - which, I think, was a complete distortion."



For that stint in rehab, Selena was forced to give up her phone for the entirety of the stay, and underwent individual therapy sessions and group therapy.



"You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two s**ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives," she smiled. "It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done."



In the Vogue interview, Selena also credited therapy sessions five days a week for her healthier state of mind.

