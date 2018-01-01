Neil Young to launch Western film at SXSW

Paradox stars Young, Willie Nelson, Nelson’s sons Lucas and Micah, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar, Charris Ford and Dulcie Clarkson Ford and, according to the SXSW program, is a “far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man in the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.”Young’s significant other, actress Daryl Hannah, directed and wrote the film.Other music oriented films at SXSW:Elvis Presley The SearcherIf I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd SkynyrdRapture (Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze)Ruben Blades is Not My NameMeanwhile, on Thursday (February 1), Young and Promise of the Real released a video for the song “Almost Always” from their second studio album together, The Visitor. Once again, Daryl Hannah was directing.

