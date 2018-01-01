Justin Timberlake's son makes recording debut on new album

Justin Timberlake has recruited his baby son to feature on a song written in the little boy's honour.

The pop superstar has poured out his heart to his first child with wife Jessica Biel in Young Man, a tune featured on his new album, Man of the Woods, and he reveals young Silas is credited as a contributor to the tune.

In a track-by-track review of his new material with Apple's Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, Justin explains the whole project is named after his kid, as his name means "man of the woods" in Latin, and he captured Silas cooing "da-da" and "I love you" into the microphone for one really special cut.

"The top of the song was one of the first handful of times I caught him saying 'da-da' and he was just a little over four months old," Justin recalled. "It was really incredible.

"Then at the end of the record, I was at the studio... and they (Jessica and Silas) were singing 'Happy Birthday' to me because I was working on my birthday at the studio, and at the end he just says, 'I love you,' and it's one of those things..."

"I always knew I wanted to write a song for him," the singer continued, "but I didn't know it was going to be a song to him. You know, it really turned out to be like if I was going to write him a letter... this was just my love letter to him that I felt like maybe this is something he can have as sort of a time capsule."

Silas, who turns three in April (18), isn't the only lucky loved one to receive special attention from the SexyBack hitmaker - the album's titular track is also a "love letter" dedicated to his actress wife.

Man of the Woods is released on Friday (02Feb18), two days before Timberlake hits the stage at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.