Justin Timberlake hints at no special guests for Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake has slammed the door shut on an 'NSYNC reunion at the Super Bowl on Sunday (04Feb18), insisting his backing band will be his special guests.



As the pop superstar prepares for his big game half-time performance, fans and experts are gossiping about who might hit the stage with him - but it seems like Justin is planning to go it alone.



"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," he said during a pre-Super Bowl press conference on Thursday (01Feb18). "There's a whole list... I think Vegas (bookmakers) has a lot of odds on it, from 'NSYNC to JAY-Z to Chris Stapleton to Janet (Jackson).



"My band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they're my special guests. I'm excited this year just to rock the stage. So, yeah, it's going to be a lot of fun."



Justin hit the stage with Jackson back in 2004, when he ripped open her top as part of a dance routine and exposed a bare breast. Many people were hoping he'd team up with Janet at the 2018 Super Bowl.



Meanwhile, Timberlake, who turned 37 during rehearsals on Wednesday (31Jan18), can't wait for his third Super Bowl appearance: "I'm excited to be on this stage once again and at this point in my life," he explained. "It's just a great opportunity. I feel so grateful every day... I feel so grateful every day to have the opportunity to bring people joy through my favourite to-do, which is to write and perform music."



"We're going to take it seriously," he added, revealing his 13-minute set will be full of surprises.



"We're doing a few things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before," he revealed. "I'm excited to do that. I always like to push to be able to do something like that... I like to make dance music, so, I hope everyone's dancing."



Timberlake will become the only performer to appear at the Super Bowl three times on Sunday - he made his big game debut with 'NSYNC in 2001.

