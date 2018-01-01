NEWS Justin Timberlake: 'I used to laugh at people who played golf' Newsdesk Share with :







Full quotes from Part 2 of Zane Lowe’s exclusive Justin Timberlake interview have been revealed. Justin talks of proposing to Jessica Biel, his son Silas making it onto the album, Frank Ocean and golf.



On where he proposed to wife Jessica and the tribute in track ‘ Montana’…

I proposed to my wife there. Yeah. We love it there. Originally, the title of the song didn't come until the end. Just that reprise at the end, it just takes me back. And I was like oh you know, I’ll just call the song ‘Montana’...It's also it's also my favourite lyric on the whole album.



On wife Jessica Biel appearing in the upcoming video for album title track ‘Man of the Woods'…

You hear all these stories about people who work together that are you know bonded otherwise and it was so easy. I actually hope we get to work together again on more stuff. You know because having her around, she's such an influence on the album and so in that song being so special it just felt like a great moment for us to share. And I just wanted it to be honest. There are other songs on the album that videos that I feel require a different level of performance but that one was the first song written for the album that was written specifically about her. There's two love letters on the album. 'Man of The Woods' is my love letter to her and 'Young Man' as my love letter to my son. And so it just felt like nothing else would do.



On son Silas appearing on the track ‘Young Man’…

Then at the end of the record, I was at the studio and it was a video actually that that my wife recorded of him and they were singing Happy Birthday to me because I was working on my birthday at the studio, and at the end he just says 'I love you' and it’s one of those things that your like, you know. I always knew I always wanted to write a song for him, but I didn't know it was going to be a song to him. You know it really turned out to be like if I was going to write him a letter, I’d probably be more wordy and specific in the letter, but this was like just my love letter to him that I felt like maybe this is something he can have as sort of a time capsule.



On loving golf and going big game fishing with British golfer Justin Rose…

He's a pro golfer, that's Justin Rose, that’s a buddy of mine [referring to a picture Zane shows him of him fishing].Right now, my handicap is like four...I used to laugh at people who played golf, but I just got into it because I was on the first tour and I felt like it was Groundhog Day. I showed up to an arena and I was like, we've already played this arena. Why are we still on this tour and they all looked same time and I was just indoors all the time. My stage manager at the time was like hey, me and a couple of buddies from the crew are going to go out tomorrow and play golf, you should come with us. I like I don’t want to go play golf. I don't know why I sounded like Jimmy Iovine, “I don’t want to go play golf”. I went out with him and it was like a case of beer later, I was just like yeah. So yeah like my handicap got down to about a scratch, a zero. And then I literally looked around and was like I have no life. I should stop playing golf so much.



On Frank Ocean…

Frank like for me it’s like this great R&B singer and Bob Dylan at the same. It’s the expression and the honesty that comes through. You talk about a person that writes in Rubik's Cube of cryptic material but the vocal, the emotion of the vocal gives you a glimpse into how genius the lyrics are. And it's almost like everything with the lyrics is so cerebral but everything with his voice is all heart.



Listen to Justin Timberlake’s exclusive track-by-track of new album ‘Man of the Woods’ with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 [apple.co/zane].



