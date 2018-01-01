DJ Khaled teases JAY-Z and Nas project

Top producer DJ Khaled has hinted at plans for a new collaboration between former rap rivals JAY-Z and Nas.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker has taken to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing between the two smiling hip-hop icons, who are in the middle of a conversation, and in the accompanying caption, Khaled suggests the three of them are working on something special.

"A hip hop dream is now our reality," he wrote next to the black-and-white snap. "The language being spoken in this picture should be written in scriptures. This picture should be framed and put up in the museums across the world for future generations to appreciate. I'll tell you while (sic) we're smiling at a later date. Trust me you're gonna love it! BLESS UP!"

The cryptic caption has sparked speculation a new song is in the works, 13 years after JAY-Z and Nas officially quashed their rap beef.

The two New York natives became engaged in a war of words from 2001 to 2005, trading jabs in their music, before settling their differences and working together in 2006, when Nas signed to Def Jam Recordings while JAY-Z served as the label's president.

They went on to hit the recording studio together on a handful of occasions, most recently in 2013, when they worked on BBC from JAY-Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail album.

Khaled, who is managed by JAY-Z under his Roc Nation firm, has become known for teasing big collaborations via social media. He recently let slip that Jennifer Lopez had secured a song with rap newcomer Cardi B, which J.Lo has since confirmed.