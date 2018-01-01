Liam Payne deletes 'cringe' Instagram post after backlash

Liam Payne swiftly deleted an Instagram post on Wednesday (31Jan18) after receiving backlash for bragging about his luxury lifestyle.

The One Direction singer posted a photograph of himself relaxing on a rug dressed in a denim jacket, animal print hoodie and red tracksuit bottoms featuring a Mona Lisa print on Instagram on Wednesday. He flipped his middle finger to the camera in the snap, which was accompanied with the caption, "You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of y'all have got plan lag #NOF***KS (sic)," followed by a waving hand emoji.

The post was mocked by many social media users, who called his bragging post embarrassing and cringeworthy, and it was swiftly deleted.

Journalist Anna Leszkiewicz wrote, "can someone please come and collect liam payne? he’s had a (juice drink) capri sun and he’s acting up to impress the year sevens (first year in U.K. secondary school) again."

"This is so cringe. Liam Payne blatantly gives a f**k after deleting ‘no f**ks’ post over backlash," one user wrote, while another added, "Literally just laughed out loud at Liam Payne's 'plane lag' comment. Imagine I literally boarded him on a commercial flight less than six months ago."

Others called on his 10-month-old son Bear to sort him out, while others mused about what Liam's pop star girlfriend Cheryl would think about his behaviour.

"Liam Payne is very odd, his insta stories make me cringe for chezza (Cheryl). If I were her I'd only be going in one direction #whey (sic)," one wrote.

Liam is currently in New York promoting For You, his new single with Rita Ora, from the upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Freed. The duo performed it for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.