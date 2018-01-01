Meghan Trainor vomited over her new fiance the day after his proposal

Meghan Trainor vomited all over her new fiance in an unfortunate food poisoning incident the day after his romantic proposal.

The All About That Bass singer has been dating Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara since the summer of 2016, and he popped the question on her 24th birthday on 22 December (17), transforming a garden at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California into a winter wonderland for the special moment.

The 24-year-old was quick to say yes and the pair continued their celebrations back at their hotel. However, things were less picture perfect the next day, when the pair drove home.

"It's kind of gross," she warned the presenters on U.S. TV show The Talk on Wednesday (31Jan18) before launching into the disgusting story. "We're eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we're eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride.

"So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like 'urghl' (throwing up), and I told him, 'I'm so sorry,' and he's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.'"

At that point, Sabara proved his fiance potential as he leaned over to his wife-to-be for a kiss. As the presenters admitted they were impressed by his bravery, Meghan laughed: "We pulled over, we had like a moment. He went for the nasty!"

Meghan previously revealed that she had fallen for Daryl two years before they started dating, after recognising him as the star of one of her favourite films, Spy Kids.

Two years later, her actress pal Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date after Meghan grumbled about her awful love life.

"I met him once before, like, two years before we went on a date," she told Entertainment Tonight. "No one knows this!

"I went up to him at a party and was like, 'Are you (the guy from) Spy Kids?' And he was like, 'Yeah!' He was really nice about it and I never fangirled over celebrities and made a fool of myself, but to him I was like, 'I love you, man! You're so good!' And then, two years later... we're in love."