Ne-Yo: 'New delivery room photo is a throwback, I'm not dad again'

Singer and actor Ne-Yo has assured fans his wife has not secretly given birth after she posted a "throwback" photo of herself holding a newborn in a delivery room.



The star recently revealed his pregnant wife Crystal was expecting his third son and fourth child overall in March (18), but the mum-to-be had fans scratching their heads when she posted a family shot online.



Many felt sure the couple had already become parents again and started offering up their congratulations.



The Sexy Love hitmaker, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, threw up the photo during an appearance on U.S. news show Access Live on Wednesday (31Jan18), and said, "You would think that as much as people are in their phones all day that they would be a little more observant, that they would maybe read.



"If you read the caption under the picture, it stated that, 'OK, this is from when our son, our one-year-old... was born'. We're only five months in (to the new pregnancy). We've got some time y'all...! But I do appreciate how quick everybody was to jump in with congratulations and all that. That was cool."



The new baby will be Ne-Yo and his second wife's second child together - a sibling for their son Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., who will turn two in March (18).



The couple celebrated the upcoming arrival of its unborn child at a gender reveal party in Los Angeles on Saturday (27Jan18), when guests learned Ne-Yo and Crystal would be adding another boy to their family, which includes the singer's seven-year-old daughter Madilyn and six-year-old boy Mason from his previous relationship.



Ne-Yo and Crystal wed in 2016.

