Jennifer Lopez confirms Cardi B collaboration

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed reports she's working with Cardi B on a new track.

DJ Khaled recently let slip he was collaborating with the two women on a reported duet, but insisted "everything's top secret", before thanking J.Lo for including him on her latest project and gushing about Cardi B.

"Cardi B, man, she's doing her thing. God bless her," he said. "To get in the game, these are the rewards and the accomplishments that we all work hard for... It's a drive to make you keep going more and more and more and more. Nothing but love for Cardi B and all the new artists out there doing their thing."

And now Lopez has confirmed she's working with the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, while promoting the second season of her TV competition show World of Dance.

"Yes, we are going to do a song together," she told news show Extra. "We’re not putting it out just yet. I’ve been teasing it a little bit."

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has revealed he is working on another top secret project with Kendrick Lamar.

Calling the collaboration "something monumental", the producer tells Rolling Stone magazine, "We've been talking about it. I know when I do get my opportunity to present something with Khaled and Kendrick, I want it to be something monumental... and I got something up my sleeve."

Khaled is also planning for dates with Demi Lovato, which will kick off in California on 26 February (18).

Thrilled about the prospect of hitting the road with Demi, he says, "She's great. I love her story, meaning, it's inspiring. It's a blessing that she called me and gave me the opportunity to hit the stage with her... It's going to be like New Year's Eve every night. I got a lot of surprises. I'm coming with it. I'm lighting that stage up."