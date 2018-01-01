Dolly Parton 'honoured' by Adele's costume tribute

Dolly Parton was "knocked out" when she saw a picture of Adele dressed up as her on social media.

The Rolling in the Deep singer shared a rare snap on Instagram on Tuesday (30Jan18), showing her dressed up like the country music veteran. In the photo, she can be seen wearing an all-pink rhinestone suit with a low-cut white shirt and a big curly blonde wig while holding a guitar.

Dolly, who gushed about the outfit in Adele's comments, has since recorded a video response, which she posted on social media on Wednesday with the caption, "@Adele you're so fabulous! I will always love you!"

"Adele likes me? I was knocked out, I was so honoured. I was so flattered," she said in the video. "I loved your outfit, I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like that back in the day - in fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day!

"I was really touched with what you said, I was really honoured that you would even know me that well or like my music. So, I just wanted to thank you and say you're making me look good, so if I can have just a fraction of your fans, that'd help me, help me buy some cheaper wigs and some more clothes, some more things. I'm gonna dress like you next time. I love you."

Adele, who topped off her look with shiny pink boots, a statement necklace, blue eyeshadow and long red nails, didn't reveal the reason for her fancy dress when she posted the picture, which she captioned: "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you."

The 72-year-old singer has previously gushed about her admiration for the British star, and even referred to her signature cat-eye make-up in her 2016 song Head Over High Heels, on which she sings, "I painted my lips red, and my eyes like Adele."