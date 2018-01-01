NEWS Marmozets, Belako, Yungblud, King Nun and Ten Tonnes join Community Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Community Festival - a one-day celebration of the hottest new music on the planet - confirms seven more acts for the 2018 bill including Marmozets, Belako, Yungblud, King Nun and Ten Tonnes. They join Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, You Me At Six and many more for an incredible day in London's Finsbury Park on Sun 1 July. Tickets are on sale now priced at just £40 from communityfestival.london.



Marmozets are back with a bang - the Yorkshire quintet released their eagerly awaited second album Knowing What You Know Now to widespread acclaim last week, with the Guardian calling it the band's "great leap forward", NME praising their "sharp, smart, angry tunes" and Kerrang! hailing the new material as "one of the best rock releases of 2018." Marmozets are renowned for their raw and engaging live shows and will treat the Finsbury Park crowds to a savage set this summer.



Spanish rockers Belako are also confirmed for a stonking performance at this year's Community Festival. The band are intent on global domination following their recent world tour which garnered rave reviews for their energy and "hypnotic air" (Time Out). Sam Fender, one of the BBC Music Sound of 2018 stars, also joins the bill. Sam burst onto the scene in 2017 with debut single 'Play God' and his grit and fresh lyrical take on modern society is attracting fans including BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac.



Bad Sounds will bring their energetic upbeat party vibes to Community Festival. The five-piece, fronted by brothers Ewan and Callum, have been making waves over the last 12 months with huge backing from BBC Radio 1 and MTV. Expect a fresh and unique sound with old school hip-hop lyrics, filthy bass lines and big beats.



Yorkshire's hottest new prospect Yungblug, who NME hailed as "the future", will bring his own brand of suburban poetry fused with a healthy touch of ska to Finsbury Park. London alt-rockers King Nun have been labelled "pretty damn special" (DIY) and their charisma and sheer exuberance is gaining widespread praise.



Finally, one of the hottest new singer/songwriters around, Ten Tonnes - aka Ethan Barnett, is also confirmed. Ten Tonnes is tipped for meteoric rise and his "distinctive blend of indie and 50s rock 'n' roll" (Wonderland Magazine) is catching the attention of UK music fans.



The new additions join Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, You Me At Six, Circa Waves, Ray Boy, Sundara Karma, Tom Grennan and Pale Waves on the 2018 bill, with more announcements still to come.



Community Festival, which takes place in London's Finsbury Park, is a one-day celebration of the best in new music. Last year's inaugural event was headlined by Catfish & The Bottlemen and saw 35,000 music fans descend on the park to enjoy one of the hottest music shows of the summer. Finsbury Park has been home to some huge name gigs over the years from The Stone Roses, Oasis, The Sex Pistols, New Order, Madness and many more.



Tickets for the one-day music festival Community are priced at £40 (booking fees apply) and on sale NOW!



www.Communityfestival.london



@CommunityLDN



COMMUNITY LINE UP



TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | THE VACCINES | YOU ME AT SIX | CIRCA WAVES | RAT BOY | SUNDARA KARMA | MARMOZETS | BELAKO | TOM GRENNAN | PALE WAVES | SAM FENDER| BAD SOUNDS | YUNGBLUD| KING NUN| TEN TONNES

