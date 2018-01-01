Calvin Harris grew a 'big ol' beard' in bid to be taken seriously

Calvin Harris grew a "big ol' beard" in a bid to be taken seriously as a producer by Grammy Awards' bosses.

The 34-year-old DJ debuted his growing facial hair at the MTV Video Music Awards last August (17), and the stubble quickly developed into a fully fledged bushy beard.

Calvin opened up about his reasons for changing his look in several Twitter posts on Tuesday (30Jan18), admitting he had hoped the beard would make him seem more mature and therefore more credible as a serious musician.

"Last year I grew a big ol' beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer. It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped," Calvin began.

Calvin had been nominated for the Non-Classical Producer of the Year prize for his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

He continued by writing: "But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations,” Calvin continued. “On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol' beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that I am happy to pass forward to all of you good people."

Calvin, who counts Taylor Swift among his ex-girlfriends, went on to inform his followers that he has now ditched the beard as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

"Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!" he concluded.

His comments attracted praise from fans, with one writing: "You took a big leap of faith last year and headed in a different direction. Beard or not you exceeded all expectations. Congrats!" Another added: "You are incredible. Don’t need a beard to prove who you are."