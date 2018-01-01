NEWS Justin Bieber hoping for another Spanish hit with Luis Fonsi rival J Balvin Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber is planning to work with Latin superstar J Balvin again to create another Spanish influenced hit.



The Sorry singer teamed with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for a remix of hit song Despacito, the first Spanish-language U.S. No. 1 hit since Macarena, which spent 16 weeks at the top of America's Billboard Hot 100 chart. And it spawned a host of copycat records, including J Balvin and Willy Williams' hit with Beyonce, Mi Gente.



According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the 23-year-old singer has teamed up with the Latin superstar and dubstep DJ Skrillex for another Spanish tune to spearhead his comeback later this year. The Colombian reggaeton artist previously appeared on a Latin remix of Bieber's song Sorry.



“I know he is working right now. We have a song together which is not out yet," J Balvin told the news outlet. "I think it will come soon. We recorded that last year."



Bieber won the award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance in November (17), alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, at the 2017 Latin Grammys. And J Balvin is expecting similar success thanks to his collaboration with the Love Yourself hitmaker.



“It’s a real dope song, produced by Skrillex, and hopefully it’s going to be on my album," he added.



J Balvin, whose crossover hit with Beyonce unseated Despacito at the top of America's Hot Latin Songs chart after 35 consecutive weeks, is now in huge demand, and as well as working with the Lemonade singer, he's ticked off a session with another of the music world's biggest female artists.



“Jennifer Lopez – I did record something with her a couple of months ago," explained the singer, who recently released single Machika. "We met in LA and recorded something for her, so we will see if she drops it as a single.”

