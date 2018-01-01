Lorde takes out newspaper advert to thank fans for 'believing in female musicians'

Lorde has taken a full-page advert out in the New Zealand Herald newspaper to thank her fans for "believing in female musicians".

The 21-year-old singer hit headlines after it was reported she was not given the opportunity to sing a tune from her Grammy-nominated album Melodrama at the awards show on Sunday night (28Jan18).

The Green Light singer looked unamused while watching other stars nominated for Album of the Year, including Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars take to the stage.

Lorde also missed out on the Grammy itself, with Bruno taking home the prize for his album 24K Magic, but she didn't let the disappointment get her down in the advert she placed in her home country's national newspaper.

"Oh, hi there! I’m writing this from New York City. (My brother) Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things," Lorde wrote in the open letter, which was published as a full-page ad. "I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde."

The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, also dotted several notes at the top of her letter, including "Met Stevie Nicks and almost cried," "JAY-Z‘s hands are really soft," and "Melo 4ever", as well as SZA's name with a crown over the top.

Following the Grammy Awards, Lorde appeared to somewhat shade the ceremony in a tweet she posted the next day, which read: "IF YOU ARE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE…COME SEE IT FOR URSELF (sic)," alongside a link to buy tickets for her tour.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich previously defended Lorde's absence from the show, telling Billboard: "She had a great album, album of the year is a big honour, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

Lorde was reportedly offered the chance to perform as part of a tribute to the late rocker Tom Petty, but refused due to her lack of a solo slot.