Mabel announced as winner of MTV Brand New 2018

After weeks of battling it out against the ten hottest new acts for the year ahead, MTV UK today announced R&B singer and songwriter, Mabel, as the winner of MTV Brand New 2018.From the moment voting launched, Mabel very quickly surged ahead of her competition, gaining more likes than last year’s winner within a matter of days. The 20-year-old was up against artists such as Elderbrook, Not3s, Lotto Boyzz, Sigrid and Yxngbane but easily took the crown with an astonishing 10,656 likes. Mabel now follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Brand New winners such as AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Krept and Konan and The Vamps, who have all gone on to have incredible careers in the industry.Mabel said: "It's such an honour to be chosen as the MTV Brand New artist for 2018. It was an amazing list of nominees so to be the winner is mind blowing. Big love to MTV and everyone that voted. This year is going to be incredible!"The Top 10 shortlist for MTV Brand New 2018 was selected by MTV officials, key music influencers and industry representatives and as always, it included the most exciting, up and coming UK music talent.MTV BRAND NEW 2018 SHORTLIST:BAD SOUNDS – @REALBADSOUNDSELDERBROOK – @_ELDERBROOKJESSIE REYEZ – @JESSIEREYEZLOTTO BOYZZ – @LOTTOBOYZZMABEL – @MABELMCVEY (WINNER)NOT3S – @NOT3SOFFICIALPALE WAVES – @PALEWAVESSIGRID – @THISISSIGRIDTOM WALKER – @IAMTOMWALKERYXNGBANE – @YXNGBANECheck out our exclusive interview with Mabel below.Mabel celebrated by performing new single 'My Lover' with Not3s at BBC Maida Vale Studios.Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK, commented, “MTV Brand New is one of my favorite campaigns of the year. It is incredibly rewarding and exciting to work with talent at this stage of their career. We have supported our nominees across all our MTV platforms and networks over the last few weeks and the vote has been an incredible result. We’re really looking forward to continuing our support with our Brand New artists throughout the year!”Recent MTV Brand New campaigns have also revealed the biggest breakthrough acts such as; Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, James Bay, Krept & Konan, Sam Smith, The Vamps and Years & Years.With one of the most successful hit rates for a new music poll, over the last six years MTV Brand New has provided crucial early support helping to launch the careers of international stars such as Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. They have also helped garner attention for British music talent including Adele, Conor Maynard, Disclosure, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine, Jessie J, Labrinth, Tinie Tempah and Wretch 32at the very start of their recording careers.