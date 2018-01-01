Meghan Trainor fell for fiance two years before blind date

Meghan Trainor gushed all over her actor fiance two years before they started dating.

The singer was "just a little songwriter" when she first met Daryl Sabara at a party and recognised him as the star of one of her favourite films, Spy Kids.

Two years later, her actress pal Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date after Meghan grumbled about her awful love life.

"I met him once before, like, two years before we went on a date," Trainor tells Entertainment Tonight. "No one knows this!

"I went up to him at a party and was like, 'Are you (the guy from) Spy Kids?' And he was like, 'Yeah!' He was really nice about it and I never fangirled over celebrities and made a fool of myself, but to him I was like, 'I love you, man! You're so good!' And then, two years later... we're in love.

"It was a songwriter night and I wasn't 'Meghan Trainor, pop star'. I was a songwriter hustling and he crashed our party with his friends and I immediately recognised him. I was like, 'I'm gonna go up to him'.

"Then the whole night I was under the influence and was, like, screaming across the hall, 'Spy Kids!' And he remembered my name, and was like, 'Meghan...! I remember calling my whole family and was like, 'Dude, I met Spy Kids last night'. And they freaked out!"

The self-confessed Spy Kids superfan is now hoping for a double date with Daryl's castmate Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos.

"I've been talking about her with him for years now and I'm like, 'When am I going to meet your sister?', because practically that's, like, his only sister he's ever had."