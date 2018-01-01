Radio host accused of groping Taylor Swift gets new job

Taylor Swift fans are up in arms after the radio host who she accused of groping her has been offered a new job.

David Mueller lost a court case he lodged against the Shake It Off hitmaker last summer (17) after a Colorado judge ruled in her favour, dismissing the DJ's claims she was behind his exit from Denver station KYGO-FM after lying about a backstage meet-and-greet session in 2013, when he allegedly fondled her butt.

Mueller, who was forced to pay Swift a symbolic $1 in restitution for his failed legal bid, has now relaunched his career under the pseudonym Stonewall Jackson at Delta Radio, with station owner Larry Fuss insisting the shamed DJ deserves another chance.

"I sat down with him face-to-face in Minneapolis before I offered him the job and talked to him about it," Fuss tells the Daily News. "He's either the world's best liar, or he's telling the truth. I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story."

However, Swift fans are having none of it and they have launched attacks about Mueller's hiring on social media, but Fuss refuses to entertain criticism about his decision.

"Most of them need to get a life," the radio boss says. "Most of the response I have seen this morning... there's been quite a few on our Facebook page, and none of it is radio people, none of it is local people in Mississippi. It's all originating from some Taylor Swift fan group somewhere. They're telling people to go to this station's webpage and post negative comments.

"It’s just people who don’t have a clue, or don’t really have any knowledge of the facts," he concludes.

Meanwhile Swift fans have taken to Twitter to insist Mueller's hiring goes far beyond any he-said/she-said issue, insisting it's a slap in the face for sexual abuse victims amid the ongoing Time's Up and #MeToo movements, launched by sex attack survivors and women's rights activists.

One fan tweets: "Larry Fuss,#TimesUp. You might want to look into the hashtag. Because I can tell you right now, the backlash you are receiving right now for your hiring decisions goes way beyond just Taylor Swift fans. This is about women, respect for women, and we will no longer be silent."