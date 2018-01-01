Lionel Richie returns to the UK for 2018 summer tour

International superstar Lionel Richie will return to the UK in 2018, exploring parts of the UK he's never visited before. The date is part of a summer tour which will be visiting iconic venues across the country in areas such as Northampton, Perth, London, Lincoln, Shrewsbury, Leigh, Carlisle, Scarborough, Chesterfield, Hove and North Norfolk. Tickets go on sale on February 2nd from 10:00 AM.
Performing hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie's shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as 'Lady', 'Truly, 'Dancing on the Ceiling', 'Say You Say Me', 'Hello and 'All Night Long'.
Lionel says of his return: "I've been missing the UK and can't wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I've never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon."
These will be Lionel's first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the 'All The Hits' tour which included three nights at London's The O2. The dates followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage. Lionel's incredible success continued as his album 'The Definitive Collection' topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.
Lionel went on to receive British GQ's Icon Award adding to a celebrated career which includes four GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar as well as the prestigious Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award. In 2016 Lionel launched his on-going Las Vegas headline residency show, 'Lionel Richie-All the Hits', at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where he takes his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide he recently joined the judging panel on ABC's American Idol.
Tickets for the Lionel Richie concerts will go on sale at 10am on Friday 2 February, and can be bought from Amazon Tickets
UK TOUR DATES:
Friday 1 June
Northampton, Franklin's Gardens
Sunday 3 June
Perth, McDiarmid Park
Tuesday 5 June
London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
Wednesday 6 June
London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
Sunday 10 June
Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
Wednesday 13 June
Shrewsbury, Montgomery Waters Meadow
Saturday 16 June
Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Sunday 17 June
Carlisle, Brunton Park
Tuesday 19 June
Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Thursday 21 June
Chesterfield, Proact Stadium
Saturday 23 June
Hove, The 1st Central County Ground
Sunday 24 June
Holkham nr Wells-next-the-Sea , Holkham Hall