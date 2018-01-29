Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gives birth to twin daughters

Hillary Scott gave birth to twin daughters on Monday morning (29Jan18).

The Lady Antebellum frontwoman, married to Chris Tyrell, announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing a picture of two baby hats with "A" and "B" written on them.

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come," she captioned the snap. "Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins." Hillary and Chris are also parents to four-year-old daughter Eisele.

Further details, such as the babies' names or birth weight, have yet to be revealed. Their arrival is somewhat earlier than expected, as Hillary's due date was originally next month (Feb18).

The announcement came after Hillary skipped the Grammy Awards in New York on Monday night.

Her close friends and bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood represented the group at the prizegiving, where the musicians were nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and decided to take a cardboard version of the vocalist to make up for Hillary's absence.

Kelley and Haywood, who attended the awards show with their wives, sent her pictures of themselves posing with the fake Hillary before the event began, and Hillary revealed the funny but sweet gesture made her extremely emotional.

"I started bawling and laughing equally," she wrote on Instagram beside the footage from the Grammy Awards telecast of her bandmates holding cardboard Hillary as the nominees for Best Country Album were read out. "I literally have the best bandmates and family in the whole wide world. It's been a bittersweet day not being in NYC, but I've never felt more in two places at once."