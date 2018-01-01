Pink shares sweet moment with daughter in new music video

Pink has included her six-year-old daughter in her latest music video for Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken.

The star's little girl Willow makes a brief appearance, snuggling up with her mother and planting a kiss on her cheek. The new video highlights Pink's work with The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In a statement released on Monday (29Jan18), the 38-year-old shared her hopes for the video's message and announced her plans to make a donation.

"As a UNICEF Ambassador, I am proud to work with an organization that supports and empowers women and children around the world," she said.

The What About Us hitmaker added: "In honor of this incredible organization, in honor of this video for Wild Hearts, and in honor of girls and women all over the world standing up for themselves, I am going to be making a donation in all of your names to this wonderful organization, and I encourage you to do the same if the spirit moves you."

Pink premiered Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken with a powerful performance of the ballad during the Grammy Awards on Sunday (29Jan18) as Willow looked on from the audience, and she has become one of several stars who have taken aim at Recording Academy president Neil Portnow after he responded to the lack of female 2018 Grammy winners by telling Variety that women need to "step up".

"Women in music don’t need to 'step up'," Pink fumed on Twitter. "women have been stepping since the beginning of time (sic). Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this.”

She added, "When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair."