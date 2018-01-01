NEWS Hillary Scott reduced to tears by bandmates' sweet Grammys gesture Newsdesk Share with :







Pregnant Hillary Scott broke down in tears on Sunday (28Jan18) after receiving photos of her Lady Antebellum bandmates carrying a cardboard cut-out in her likeness to the Grammy Awards.



The singer is due to give birth to twins next month (Feb18), so she had to skip music's big night in New York City and instead watch the ceremony at home in Nashville, Tennessee.



Her close friends and bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood represented the group at the prizegiving, where the musicians were nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and they decided to take a cardboard version of the vocalist to make up for Hillary's absence.



Kelley and Haywood, who attended the awards show with their wives, sent her pictures of themselves posing with the fake Hillary before the event began, and the mother-to-be reveals the funny but sweet gesture made her extremely emotional.



Hillary shared one of the snaps on her Instagram page, and then posted a clip from the Grammy Awards telecast, during which her bandmates were shown on camera holding cardboard Hillary as the nominees for Best Country Album were read out.



"I started bawling and laughing equally," she wrote beside the footage. "I literally have the best bandmates and family in the whole wide world. It's been a bittersweet day not being in NYC, but I've never felt more in two places at once."



Unfortunately, Lady Antebellum lost out on the Best Country Album Grammy to Chris Stapleton, while Little Big Town claimed the Best Country Duo/Group Performance prize.



Hillary and her musician husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin girls, little sisters for their four-year-old daughter Eisele.

