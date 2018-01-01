Nelly hit with two sexual assault allegations from Brits

The details of two new sexual assault allegations against rapper Nelly have been leaked, with one reportedly taking place last month (Dec17).

One unnamed Brit claims she had sex with the Hot in Herre star in Southend, England, according to a rape allegation filed in the U.S. to support a civil case involving 22-year-old Washington state student Monique Greene, who alleges the MC forced himself upon her on his tour bus in October (17).

The British woman claims she had an encounter with Nelly in a dressing room area at Cliffs Pavilion, where he allegedly tried to take her top off before performing a sex act in front of her, and then threatened her if she talked about the incident.

Another woman has also alleged she was sexually assaulted when the rapper put his hand up her dress after a show in Camden, London, in June, 2016.

Nelly, real name Cornell Hayes, Jr., has denied the new allegations. Essex police officers are in contact with his U.S. legal team.

His lawyer Scott Rosenblum says, "The recent addition of (U.K. women) is completely fabricated and an attempt to give credibility to his accuser's far-fetched story."

Prosecutors dropped a criminal case against Nelly last year (17) because Greene would not testify.

She subsequently launched a defamation lawsuit against the 43-year-old star, who, in since-released police reports, confessed they did have oral and vaginal sex, but insisted it was fully consensual.

Greene's lawyer filed new documents in her civil suit last week (ends26Jan18), seeking an injunction to prevent the MC from doing to others what he allegedly did to her.

Meanwhile, Nelly's longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, acknowledged that he had "f**ked up" by cheating on her with Greene, but dismissed the two new allegations of sexual misconduct against her man as "false claims", insisting she was with the rapper both during and after the performances in question.