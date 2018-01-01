Double-winner Ed Sheeran slept through 2018 Grammy Awards

Ed Sheeran didn't stay up to see if he had won any prizes at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (28Jan18).
The British singer-songwriter's tune Shape of You was announced as the winner of the Best Pop Solo Performance award, and his third album ÷ (Divide) snagged Best Pop Vocal Album at the star-studded ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Sheeran was absent from the event, with Gary Clark, Jr. and Jon Batiste collecting one his trophies, but took to social media on Monday to share his excitement over learning of the two honours.
"Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night (sic). Thank you! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone," he wrote alongside a photo of one of his pet cats.
While Sheeran has thanked his fans for their support, his win for Best Pop Solo Performance has caused a bit of an uproar on Twitter, with many users hoping for a woman to win the prize, as Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink had also been in the running in the category.
"Seeing those incredible artists lose out to Ed Sheeran just now was the saddest thing #Grammys2018," one user commented, while another added: "Ed Sheeran the one dude in a category with 4 iconic women and he wins and doesn't show up. Music industry in a nutshell."
Others added that they felt Kesha's Praying was deserving of an award, as her song appears to allude to her ongoing legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse - claims he denies.
"Kesha really did go through hell and back to release Praying and get nominated for a Grammy, only to lose to an Ed Sheeran song about how he likes a woman's body over a Sia sample #GRAMMYs," another user stated.
Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres has suggested a possible reason for Sheeran's whereabouts on Sunday.
"I wish everyone in that category could have won. Congratulations, @EdSheeran! So sorry I asked you to pet sit tonight. #GRAMMYs," the TV host tweeted after the show.
