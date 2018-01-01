Joy Villa defends anti-abortion Grammys dress

Singer Joy Villa has thanked her fans for their support after she wore an anti-abortion dress to the 2018 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday (29Jan18), Joy stepped out in a white wedding dress by Pronovias, decorated with a hand-painted foetus. The image was based on a picture Joy drew of her daughter, who she gave up for adoption more than 10 years ago. She completed the look with a “Choose Life” bag and a tiara.

The sartorial statement comes a year after the 26-year-old donned a pro-Trump gown to the Grammys, where she pledged her support to President Donald Trump by wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress, a phrase favoured by the U.S. leader.

“I feel like an absolute Princess!” Joy wrote on Instagram. “thank you to my beautiful #Joytribe fans for all the wonderful letters of love and support for my wearing my heart on my dress yet again. As a strong conservative woman in an environment not friendly towards my views, it’s important we make space for those of us who are #ProLife. I love you all!

“I have nothing but love and happiness in my heart after this years phenomenal @recordingacademy #Grammys (my 4th!)! I’m proud to be a voting member and to support musics biggest night as only Princess Joy Villa can (sic).”

Joy added four photos in total of her dress, and also a video of her dancing to Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito performance.

In an earlier post, Joy, who filed a sexual assault complaint against Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski last month, went into more detail about her bold dress.

“I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope,” she said. “I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption.”