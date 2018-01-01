NEWS Drake set to claim a second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







It looks like Drake won’t be moved from the top of the Official Singles Chart this week as his latest single, God’s Plan, is set to claim a second week at Number 1.



Last week the rapper and singer stormed to the top of the chart to claim his third Number 1 with the track, which features on his new Scary Hours EP.



Drake makes two more appearances in today’s Official Chart Update; on Migos’ Walk It Talk It from his new album Culture II, new at Number 30, and at 36 with Diplomatic Immunity, the other track from his EP.



Rising star Ramz holds firm at Number 2 with his breakthrough hit Barking, and Eminem’s River ft. Ed Sheeran is at 3.



Norwegian singer and winner of BBC’s Sound Of 2018 Sigrid could be claiming her first Top 10 single with Strangers, currently up ten places to Number 4, and Craig David’s I Know You ft. Bastille jumps from 10 to 5 following the release of his new album, The Time Is Now.



US band Portugal The Man are on the cusp of entering the Top 10 this week with Feel It Still, so far up 11 places to Number 9, and Rudimental’s new single These Days ft. Jess Glynne and Macklemore is set to make a big climb, currently up 16 places to Number 17.



Further down, Justin Timberlake is on track to land his second Top 40 hit from his upcoming Man of the Woods album with Say Something (31), and Birmingham rapper Mist could be making his Top 40 debut with Game Changer, currently at Number 35.

