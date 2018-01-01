Rihanna is the Grammy Awards' biggest meme star thanks to raunchy performance

Rihanna found herself the biggest meme star of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (28Jan18), thanks to the raunchy dance moves during her performance of Wild Thoughts.

The 29-year-old star looked stunning in a flowing pink dress as she took to the stage inside New York's Madison Square Garden to perform the tune alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

During the routine, Rihanna narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she performed the Gwara Gwara, a South African dance made popular by DJ Bongz, alongside around 50 dancers.

As she gyrated and moved to the music, the Barbadian star stuck her tongue out and pulled some hilarious facial expressions - which led to fans using the images to create memes.

Among the themes were many food-related jokes, with captions including "When she hungry and finally get some food" accompanying a clip of Rihanna sexily dancing.

DJ Bongz told local outlet TshisaLIVE that he is thrilled Rihanna's performance drew more attention to the Gwara Gwara, explaining: "I created the dance from scratch and it feels so special to have it shown on an international stage like the Grammys. It shows that Africa can make a big impact on international dance.

"I don't know what the next step is but I know it will be become bigger. This is a great moment for both me and South Africa."

Not everybody was impressed with Rihanna's performance, however, as some commented on the singer's apparently curvier than usual figure - body shaming her in the process.

Many speculated she might be pregnant, with one writing: "Rihanna looking a little pregnant up on that stage #Grammys2018."

Another added: "I don’t think Rihanna is pregnant I just don’t think she’s missing no meals."