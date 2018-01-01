NEWS

Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar dominate 2018 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars swept the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday (28Jan18) as 24K Magic was crowned the surprise winner of both Album and Record of the Year.

The critically-acclaimed release was also named Best R&B Album, while That's What I Like earned the Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song honours - helping the singer pick up every prize he was nominated for.

Kendrick Lamar, who opened the ceremony with U2's Bono and The Edge, dominated the rap categories with Best Rap Album for DAMN., Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for HUMBLE., and Best Rap/Sung Performance for LOYALTY.

The two stars' big wins meant JAY-Z, who led the way with eight nominations heading into the event at New York's Madison Square Garden, was completely shut out, emerging empty-handed. He did, however, receive the 2018 Salute to Industry Icons Award at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (27Jan18).

Among the other winners, Chris Stapleton landed a trio of accolades, and Ed Sheeran, who was not in attendance, was a double honouree.

Meanwhile, Kesha was given a standing ovation after joining forces with Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, and Andra Day to deliver her powerful song Praying, making a statement against sexual misconduct and the abuse of power in the music industry.

Other performance highlights came from the likes of Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, and Eric Church, Maren Morris, and the Brothers Osborne, who teamed up for an acoustic rendition of the Eric Clapton classic Tears In Heaven to salute the lives lost in the tragic Las Vegas massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October (17).

The winners of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards are:

Album of the Year:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:
That's What I Like - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (performed by Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance:
Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:
÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording:
Tonite - LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album:
3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Prototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion

Best Rock Performance:
You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance:
Sultan's Curse - Mastodon

Best Rock Song:
Run - Foo Fighters (performed by Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album:
A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album:
Sleep Well Beast - The National

Best R&B Performance:
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Redbone - Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song:
That's What I Like - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (performed by Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Starboy - The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance:
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance:
LOYALTY. - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:
HUMBLE. - Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (performed by Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album:
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance:
Either Way - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Better Man - Little Big Town

Best Country Song:
Broken Halos - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (performed by Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album:
From a Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album:
Dancing On Water - Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Miles Beyond - John McLaughlin

Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Dreams and Daggers - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Rebirth - Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Bringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:
Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio

Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Never Have To Be Alone - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
What A Beautiful Name - Hillsong Worship

Best Gospel Album:
Let Them Fall in Love - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Chain Breaker - Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope - Reba McEntire

Best Latin Pop Album:
El Dorado - Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Residente - Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas

Best Tropical Latin Album:
Salsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance:
Killer Diller Blues - Alabama Shakes

Best American Roots Song:
"If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Americana Album:
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album:
Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters
All The Rage - In Concert Volume One (Live) - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage (Tie)

Best Traditional Blues Album:
Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album:
TajMo - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo

Best Folk Album:
Mental Illness - Aimee Mann

Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Kalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers

Best Reggae Album:
Stony Hill - Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley

Best World Music Album:
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Children's Album:
Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album:
Dear Evan Hansen - Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land - (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:
How Far I'll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (performed by Auli'i Cravalho)

Best Instrumental Composition:
Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (performed by Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdes)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (performed by John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Putin - Randy Newman, arranger (performed by Randy Newman)

Best Recording Package:
El Orisha De La Rosa - Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (performed by Magín Díaz)
Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (performed by Father John Misty) (Tie)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes:
Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - Lynell George, album notes writer (performed by Otis Redding)

Best Historical Album:
Leonard Bernstein - The Composer - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (performed by Leonard Bernstein)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (performed by Bruno Mars)

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording:
You Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (performed by Depeche Mode)

Best Surround Sound Album:
Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (performed by Jane Ira Bloom)

Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (performed by Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of the Year, Classical:
David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance:
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Manfred Honeck, conductor (performed by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording:
Berg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (performed by Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:
Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (performed by PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Death & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Transcendental - Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio - Barbara Hannigan (performed by Orchestra Ludwig)

Best Classical Compendium:
Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Higdon: Viola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (performed by Roberto Diaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video:
Humble.

Best Music Film:
The Defiant Ones - (Various Artists).

