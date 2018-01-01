Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar dominate 2018 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars swept the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday (28Jan18) as 24K Magic was crowned the surprise winner of both Album and Record of the Year.
The critically-acclaimed release was also named Best R&B Album, while That's What I Like earned the Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song honours - helping the singer pick up every prize he was nominated for.
Kendrick Lamar, who opened the ceremony with U2's Bono and The Edge, dominated the rap categories with Best Rap Album for DAMN., Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for HUMBLE., and Best Rap/Sung Performance for LOYALTY.
The two stars' big wins meant JAY-Z, who led the way with eight nominations heading into the event at New York's Madison Square Garden, was completely shut out, emerging empty-handed. He did, however, receive the 2018 Salute to Industry Icons Award at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (27Jan18).
Among the other winners, Chris Stapleton landed a trio of accolades, and Ed Sheeran, who was not in attendance, was a double honouree.
Meanwhile, Kesha was given a standing ovation after joining forces with Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, and Andra Day to deliver her powerful song Praying, making a statement against sexual misconduct and the abuse of power in the music industry.
Other performance highlights came from the likes of Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, and Eric Church, Maren Morris, and the Brothers Osborne, who teamed up for an acoustic rendition of the Eric Clapton classic Tears In Heaven to salute the lives lost in the tragic Las Vegas massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October (17). The winners of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards are:
Album of the Year:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Record of the Year:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
That's What I Like - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (performed by Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album:
÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording:
Tonite - LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Prototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion
Best Rock Performance:
You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance:
Sultan's Curse - Mastodon
Best Rock Song:
Run - Foo Fighters (performed by Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album:
A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album:
Sleep Well Beast - The National
Best R&B Performance:
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Redbone - Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song:
That's What I Like - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (performed by Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Starboy - The Weeknd
Best R&B Album:
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance:
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
LOYALTY. - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
HUMBLE. - Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (performed by Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album:
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance:
Either Way - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Better Man - Little Big Town
Best Country Song:
Broken Halos - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (performed by Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album:
From a Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album:
Dancing On Water - Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Miles Beyond - John McLaughlin
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Dreams and Daggers - Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Rebirth - Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Bringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Never Have To Be Alone - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
What A Beautiful Name - Hillsong Worship
Best Gospel Album:
Let Them Fall in Love - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Chain Breaker - Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope - Reba McEntire
Best Latin Pop Album:
El Dorado - Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Residente - Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Salsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance:
Killer Diller Blues - Alabama Shakes
Best American Roots Song:
"If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Americana Album:
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album:
Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters
All The Rage - In Concert Volume One (Live) - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage (Tie)
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
TajMo - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo
Best Folk Album:
Mental Illness - Aimee Mann
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Kalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers
Best Reggae Album:
Stony Hill - Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley
Best World Music Album:
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Children's Album:
Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album:
Dear Evan Hansen - Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land - (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
How Far I'll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (performed by Auli'i Cravalho)
Best Instrumental Composition:
Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (performed by Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdes)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (performed by John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Putin - Randy Newman, arranger (performed by Randy Newman)
Best Recording Package:
El Orisha De La Rosa - Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (performed by Magín Díaz)
Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (performed by Father John Misty) (Tie)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes:
Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - Lynell George, album notes writer (performed by Otis Redding)
Best Historical Album:
Leonard Bernstein - The Composer - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (performed by Leonard Bernstein)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (performed by Bruno Mars)
Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording:
You Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (performed by Depeche Mode)
Best Surround Sound Album:
Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (performed by Jane Ira Bloom)
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (performed by Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of the Year, Classical:
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance:
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Manfred Honeck, conductor (performed by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording:
Berg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (performed by Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (performed by PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Death & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Transcendental - Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio - Barbara Hannigan (performed by Orchestra Ludwig)
Best Classical Compendium:
Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Higdon: Viola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (performed by Roberto Diaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Video:
Humble.
Best Music Film:
The Defiant Ones - (Various Artists).
