JAY-Z 'chose to fight' for Beyonce after cheating scandal

JAY-Z "chose to fight" for Beyonce after their marriage was rocked by his infidelity.

The 48-year-old hip hop mogul opened up about his marriage for the debut episode of The Van Jones Show on Saturday (27Jan18), and spoke candidly about how he repaired things with his wife after cheating on her.

Calling Beyonce his "soulmate," JAY-Z explained that he fought for their relationship because she's "the person I love."

"You can be in love, and you can love someone, but if you haven't experienced love and you don’t understand it, and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you're going to have complications," he explained.

"For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women," JAY-Z stated, before adding: "We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple who just happened to be celebrities. We are real people."

Now that the couple has worked through some of their issues, the father-of-three revealed that the best apology he could make to his wife was his "changed behaviour".

He explained: "You have to acknowledge the pain. You have to let that person have their say. You have to get on the floor, get on the mattress, and you have to really work through it and really be honest no matter how many times. It takes a while. It's hard.

"It's difficult to hear, it's difficult to say, it's difficult to listen to that pain. You have to be strong enough to go through that – and on the other side it's beautiful."

During the interview, the rapper also praised the #MeToo movement, created in response to the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood, and explained why he felt it "had to happen for a reason."

"What we're finding out? It's like racism - it existed the whole time. It's almost like we normalised it. It's the normalisation of the things we do to survive," he said. "Things needed to be uncovered for the world to correct itself."