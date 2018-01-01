Nelly countersuing rape accuser

Embattled rapper Nelly has filed a countersuit against a woman who accused him of rape.

The Hot In Herre hitmaker, real name Cornell Haynes, Jr., initially hit headlines in October (17) when he was arrested in Washington after Monique Greene claimed he had forced himself upon her during an encounter on his tour bus.

Nelly vehemently denied the accusations, and the criminal case was dropped in December (17) after Greene declined to testify.

However, she subsequently launched a defamation lawsuit against the 43-year-old star, who, in since-released police reports, confessed they did have oral and vaginal sex, but insisted it was fully consensual.

Greene's lawyer filed new documents in her civil suit last week (ends26Jan18), seeking an injunction to prevent the MC from doing to others what he allegedly did to her. She claimed to have heard from at least two other women, whose names have not been released, with similar stories about reported after-show incidents.

Nelly is now defending himself in a countersuit, declaring Greene was the one who actively pursued him after he headlined a nightclub performance, according to TMZ.com.

In his court papers, filed in Seattle on Friday (26Jan18), the hip-hop star claims he invited Greene and others to join his entourage on his tour bus, where they had consensual sex.

However, she reportedly became "aggressive and disruptive" after one of Nelly's back-up dancers interrupted them to use the toilet, at which point, Greene was asked to leave.

The rapper alleges Greene and her attorney maliciously accused him of rape after the incident, causing damage to his reputation and costing him earnings after having to cancel a show in the immediate aftermath of his arrest.

Nelly is seeking to have her defamation suit dismissed, declaring it's his right to publicly defend himself against false claims, while he also wants the judge to strike down Greene's request for an injunction.

The news emerges days after Nelly's longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, acknowledged that he had "f**ked up" by cheating on her with Greene, but dismissed the two new allegations of sexual misconduct against her man as "false claims", insisting she was with the rapper both during and after the performances in question.