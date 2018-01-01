David Otunga calls ex Jennifer Hudson a liar as custody battle gets nasty

David Otunga has called Jennifer Hudson a liar after she claimed in court he didn't have a job.

The 36-year-old former American Idol star announced her separation from the 37-year-old wrestler last November (17), and the couple have since been involved in a bitter custody battle over their eight-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

According to court documents obtained by U.S. gossip site The Blast on Thursday (25Jan18), Jennifer plans to file a motion asking a judge to compel David to "seek employment" and "maintain a job diary" in an effort to prevent her from having to pay him spousal support.

Now, David has angrily responded to her claims, and called his former fiancee a liar.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ.com, he alleges Jennifer knows he is employed by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He said her claim was "ironic" because five years ago, The Voice judge reportedly ordered him to choose between his career with the WWE and his family.

He also claims he's working on other entertainment projects, and accused Jennifer of focusing on money rather than on the care of their son.

After their split, the Dreamgirls star filed court papers requesting a restraining order, accusing David of displaying "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour" - allegations he vehemently denied. Police officers dropped a domestic violence investigation into David earlier this month (Jan18).

The warring couple have exchanged legal barbs, with Jennifer also filing to have her ex-fiance's motion asking the judge to sanction her for contempt of court to be tossed out.

David has accused Jennifer of hypocrisy for demanding he be barred from speaking to the media about their custody battle, while still releasing her own statements on the matter.