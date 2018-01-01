Kesha 'proud and nervous' to perform at the Grammy Awards

Kesha is feeling "proud and overwhelmed" as she gears up to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (28Jan18).

The 30-year-old singer is set to debut her track Praying at the New York ceremony, and opened up about her mixed emotions ahead of the performance in a post on Instagram on Saturday (27Jan18).

Sharing a snap of Madison Square Garden, where the Grammy's are taking place, she opened up to her followers about the journey she's been on since the exhausting legal battles with her former producer Dr. Luke.

"When i wrote praying, with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she wrote.

"It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would've happened these past few years."

She later wrote on Twitter: "I just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, i'm so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you."

Praying, which appeared on the singer’s most recent album Rainbow, was released amid the singer's ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of drugging, raping and verbally, physically and emotionally abusing her.

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, has denied the allegations.

In addition to performing at the Grammy Awards, Kesha is also nominated for two awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for Praying, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Rainbow.