Rihanna 'house-hunting with boyfriend in Paris'

Rihanna is reportedly planning a move to Paris with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The popstar and Hassan, both 29, were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in the French capital earlier this month (Jan18).

However, a well-placed insider has now claimed that the couple were also looking for a home in the city, as it acts as the "perfect midway-point" between New York, where Rihanna often works, and Hassan's home base in Saudi Arabia.

"Paris is a six-hour flight from both New York and Saudi Arabia so it's a good compromise," the source told Britain's Grazia magazine. "Rihanna has been looking for a property in Paris for a while and they've spent a lot of time there together. They both absolutely adore the city."

The source also stated that the duo, who have been dating since last spring (17), initially considered London before settling on the City of Lights, and are apparently "particularly keen" on the Saint-Germain quarter.

Rihanna and businessman Hassan have avoided attending public events together throughout their relationship, and reportedly believe that Paris will be better suited to their low-profile relationship.

"It gives them much more privacy than the U.S. or U.K., which is a huge draw for Rihanna. She almost feels free in Paris and she finds she identifies with French people, who know their own minds," they added.

The reports of Parisian house-hunting come after it was recently revealed that the star is renting out her West Hollywood home for $16,500 (£11,800) a month. Some have speculated that Rihanna's move away from Los Angeles may mean she now plans to focus more on her Fenty fashion label, which she showed twice during Paris Fashion Week, as well as Fenty Beauty.