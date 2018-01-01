Alicia Keys celebrates birthday with huge bash

Alicia Keys celebrated her birthday with a huge rollerskating bash in New York City.

The singer turned 37 on Thursday (25Jan18), and kicked off the festivities at a party at the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers wing in New York City, where she and her husband Swizz Beatz were both honoured.

"I mean, I feel like the whole thing was planned for me," Alicia joked to reporters at the event. "I'm like, OK, they're going to set up the Grammys, kick it off with my birthday.

"My husband and I will be honoured simultaneously in this most prestigious moment, and then we're going to just keep going from there and it's going to be a magnificent week. I do feel like this was made for me," she gushed.

"I mean, this is truly a real celebration, a celebration of her life, but also a celebration of our life as creatives. And to be recognised in New York on this day. I think that, you know, it couldn't get no better," Swizz added.

From the bash at The Recording Academy's event, the superstar couple headed to TAO, which was transformed into a Wu Tang Clan-themed skating rink for the mother-of-two's birthday party.

Keeping it simple, The Voice judge wore a red long-sleeved shirt and black pants with rips at the knees and, as usual, kept her face make-up free.

And when presented with a Wu-Tang Clan cake, Alicia looked overwhelmed as she was surrounded by family and friends including rappers Nas, Fabolous and Jadakiss.

"About Last Night!! When you turn #TAO into a skating rink with the WU TANG theme for the Queen Bday #Rollerskating #FUN at @AliciaKeys 's #Surprise Birthday Party! #Chuckielove on vid ... Thanks Jason & Noah !!" Swizz captioned a video from the bash on Instagram.

Alicia was also surprised when Grammy award-winning jazz pianist Chick Corea serenaded her on stage. "When the most legendary piano player in the world @chickcorea plays you Happy Birthday and it’s SOOO good you just sing it to yourself #birthdayvibes #funtimes love u @therealswizzz," she shared on Instagram.