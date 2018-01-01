Chris Martin ‘ready for Dakota Johnson to meet ex Gwyneth Paltrow’

Chris Martin is reportedly ready to introduce girlfriend Dakota Johnson to his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chris, 40, and 28-year-old Dakota seemingly confirmed their romance during a PDA-filled beach date in Los Angeles recently, three months after they were first linked.

And now sources close to showbiz’s hottest new couple say Coldplay frontman Chris wants Dakota to meet 45-year-old Gwyneth, who he shares children Apple, 13, and 11-year-old Moses, with.

The pair “consciously uncoupled” in March 2014, but have remained close friends.

“Gwyneth might be engaged (to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk), but she still plays a huge part in Chris’ life and looms large over his relationship with Dakota,” an insider told Britain's Grazia magazine.

“It was only a matter of time until they’d meet and Chris has already started suggesting an introduction. It’s a slightly intimidating situation for Dakota - she’s over a decade younger than Chris and Gwyneth - and her friends have joked that’s it’s like preparing to meet your mother-in-law for the first time. Chris still puts Gwyneth on a pedestal, and her opinion means a lot to him. It might be awkward, but Dakota may well find that she to get used to it.”

Since splitting from Oscar winner Gwyneth, rocker Chris has been linked to a string of actresses, including Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and 33-year-old Annabelle Wallis.

However, none of the romances progressed, but friends say things look different with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota.

“They haven’t been together long but things were intense from the get-go,” a second source said. “Only a few weeks after they met, Chris was flying Dakota to South America to see his show because they didn’t want to be apart, and from almost the first date they were exclusive, which is rare for Chris.”