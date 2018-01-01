Jason Aldean: 'My new baby helped me cope after Las Vegas shooting'

Country star Jason Aldean's new baby son helped him heal after witnessing the tragic Las Vegas concert shooting last year (01Oct17).

The Lights Come On hitmaker was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Sin City when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 fans and injuring more than 400 others.

The weeks following the tragedy were dark ones for the singer, along with everyone else caught up in the disaster, but Aldean had something very special to distract him - the imminent birth of his first child with second wife Brittany Kerr.

Opening up to SiriusXM's The Highway about the aftermath of the horrific incident, the 40-year-old shared, "One of the things that helped me, personally (deal with the shooting), was the birth of my son. That gave me a chance to focus on something else."

Memphis Aldean Williams was born exactly two months later, on 1 December, 2017, joining Jason's two daughters, Keeley, 14, and Kendyl,10, from his 12-year marriage to Jessica Ussery, which ended in divorce in 2013.

"Within a couple months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience, and then I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him (Memphis) being born," Jason said. "So it gave me something else to focus on, and gave me a reason to look forward to the new year, getting the chance to get back out there and do what it is that I love to do."

The singer cancelled a few tour dates in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, but has since resumed his busy schedule and is currently gearing up to release his new album, Rearview Town, in April (18).