Nelly's girlfriend dismisses new sexual assault allegations

Rapper Nelly's girlfriend is hitting out at two new sexual assault accusations made against her man, insisting they are "false claims".

Shantel Jackson, who has been dating the Hot In Herre hitmaker since 2014, has been standing by the hip-hop star as he continues to fight legal action against Monique Greene, who first accused Nelly of raping her on his tour bus in Washington back in October (17).

Nelly was arrested at the time, but he vehemently denied the allegations, and criminal charges were dropped last month (Dec17) after Greene refused to testify.

She subsequently launched a defamation lawsuit against the 43-year-old, who, in since-released police reports, confessed they did have oral and vaginal sex, but insisted it was fully consensual.

Greene's lawyer filed new documents in her civil suit this week (begs22Jan18), revealing she has heard from at least two other women, whose names have not been released, with similar stories about reported after-show encounters with the MC.

Shantel, the former fiancee of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, Jr., has now addressed the latest accusations in a post on Instagram, in which she admits the rapper's infidelity with Greene has caused some issues in their own romance.

However, she is adamant the other incidents did not take place as claimed, because she was with Nelly both during and after those concerts.

"Look ... I know he f**ked up and we're dealing with that in our relationship to rebuild it and find trust," she began. "Having to go through all of this publicly is the worst feeling ever. But this should not open the door for false claims.

"Those dates these Jane Doe's (sic) are claiming, I was at those venues, in the dressing rooms, and on that tour bus."

Shantel goes on to voice her support for true victims of sexual misconduct amid the ongoing #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns to put a stop to inappropriate behaviour in the entertainment world and other industries.

"There are women dealing with real issues of sexual assault and for the first time people are listening and there is a chance for real change," she added. "But all of this work is discredited and makes things harder for survivors when people lie."

Nelly's representative has yet to comment on the latest developments in the civil case.