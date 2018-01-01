Celine Dion 'doing much better' after illness

Superstar Celine Dion has assured fans she is "doing much better" after a heavy cold forced her to cancel a string of Las Vegas residency dates.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker fell ill just days into 2018, with reports suggesting she was battling a nasty virus which left her with congestion and caused irritation to her vocal cords.

Doctors ordered her to rest, and as a result, she had to pull a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 6 to 20 January (18).

Celine, who is not due back onstage in Sin City until 27 March (18), has now taken to Instagram to share an update on her health with fans, revealing she is firmly on the road to recovery.

"I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...," she began, "a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now."

The 49-year-old shared the news beside a photo of herself backstage with soul star Adele, and admitted she was overjoyed to have met the Brit while she was well enough to perform.

Celine added, "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!!"

In the sweet snap, Adele strikes a pose in a piece of Celine's own concert merchandise - a black sweater featuring an image of the French-Canadian musician's face - as the delighted veteran singer points to the top.

Adele appeared to have caught Celine's final gig before her sick break as she gushed about the 12 January (18) Vegas show on social media.

"Queen Celine!" she posted after the concert. "What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x".