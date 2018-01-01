Prince estate officials set to release 'mind-blowing' new music

Prince's estate adviser is teasing the upcoming release of previously unheard new music, insisting the material is "pretty mind-blowing".

Troy Carter, who is also the global head of creative services for streaming service Spotify, reveals estate executors have been busy sifting through the Purple Rain icon's music vault, and have uncovered some really great tunes.

"He was a guy who practically lived in a recording studio, and once we started going through (the unreleased material) we really started finding some gems," he told Variety.com.

"I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we're getting some stuff mixed right now. We've got great projects in the works that I'm excited to talk about. So... yes, there will be unreleased Prince music coming soon."

Carter did not specify which label the songs would be released on.

Last year (17), a Minnesota judge voided a multi-million dollar deal Prince's estate officials had signed with Universal Music Group (UMG) bosses for the exclusive licensing rights to tracks found in his vault, citing a lack of clarity regarding the singer's longtime contract with Warner Bros. Records chiefs, who he initially cut ties with in 1996.

The new music news emerges days after estate representatives announced plans to stage a special memorial concert featuring unseen footage of the star to mark the second anniversary of his death.

Prince: Live on the Big Screen will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis in April (18), as part of a four-day celebration "honouring the life and legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson".

The star died from an accidental overdose of painkillers on 21 April, 2016, at the age of 57.