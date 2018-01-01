Kimora Lee Simmons: 'I believe Russell Simmons is innocent'

Russell Simmons' ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, is speaking out in support of the rap mogul following multiple sexual misconduct accusations, insisting he deserves "a fair trial".

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder is currently facing sexual misconduct and/or rape accusations from over 10 women, with at least seven claims under investigation by officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

He was also recently hit with a $5 million (£3.5 million) civil lawsuit from Jennifer Jasorik, one of the alleged rape victims, but Simmons has repeatedly denied all claims of non-consensual sex.

Model-turned-businesswoman Kimora had previously remained silent about the allegations, but when quizzed about the sex scandal by a cameraman for The Shade Room blog on Thursday (25Jan18), she insisted she stands behind her ex-husband.

"I love him," she said. "We're friends."

And when asked if she believes Russell is innocent, she replied, "Yeah, I do."

Kimora, who was married to the embattled star from 1998 to 2009, has since taken to social media to share a statement about the mounting accusations made against her ex, with whom she shares two daughters.

"I have known Russell for over 25 years," she wrote on Instagram. "We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents, partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time."

"As a mother of two daughters, I believe that no one should ever be shamed or portrayed as an unreliable witness to their own experience for speaking up," she added. "Nor should anyone be condemned legally without due process and a fair trial."