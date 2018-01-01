Justin Timberlake serenades Ellen DeGeneres during her birthday show

Justin Timberlake serenaded birthday girl Ellen DeGeneres during her show on Friday (26Jan18).

Friday marks Ellen’s milestone birthday, but instead of skipping work duties to celebrate, she fronted her daytime series as normal.

As well as her guests Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard surprising her with birthday gifts, including a song by Dax and a T-shirt with the slogan ‘It Took 60 Years to Look This Good’, SexyBack hitmaker Justin appeared via video link with a present all of his own.

“Hey baby,” he said to a grinning Ellen, before explaining he was just rehearsing for the Super Bowl halftime show and upcoming tour.

“I'm so sorry I can't be there to kick off your birthday week. You know I'd like to be there but I need to make sure we are great."

After promising Ellen he’d perform some specific dance moves during his halftime gig, Justin and his band The Tennessee Kids launched into a version of Happy Birthday.

Justin also sent the blonde star a bouquet of flowers.

The 36-year-old will perform at the famous sporting event on 4 February at the glitzy new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

There have been rumours his former *NSYNC bandmates will join him on stage, though Justin remained coy when pressed on who the special guests will be.

"You're welcome to come out with me if you want,” he offered. "You're very good at dancing too."

"You know I'm really great with lyrics so I can sing along with you," Ellen responded. "You're sweet and no."

Earlier this week, Ellen posted on Twitter that she’d be giving away tickets to the big game, and asked followers of competing teams The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles to tell her why they are the biggest fans for a chance to win.