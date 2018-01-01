NEWS The Greatest Showman denies Fall Out Boy Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman continues to hog the limelight on the Official Albums Chart, fending off two big new entries to claim a third week at Number 1.



The cast recording of the Hugh Jackman film racked up a further 39,000 combined sales this week to keep its lead at the top. It’s total sales to date stand at 129,000.



US rockers Fall Out Boy have to settle for second place with their seventh album M A N I A. It’s the band’s third album to peak at Number 2, after 2013’s Save Rock And Roll and 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho.



Close behind at Number 3 are First Aid Kit with their new record Ruins. The album is the Swedish folk duo’s fourth collection and marks their highest charting in the UK to date – beating the Number 11 peak of 2014’s Stay Gold. First Aid Kit’s latest offering is the week’s biggest seller in UK independent record shops, as well as taking the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Completing this week’s albums Top 5 are Ed Sheeran’s ÷ at 4 and Eminem’s Revival at 5.



Magnum are new at 15 with their 20th studio album Lost On The Road To Eternity, earning the Birmingham rockers their highest charting record since 1990’s Number 9-peaking Goodnight L.A., while Drake’s 2017 album More Life enjoys a 14 place boost to Number 25 following the release of his new music.



Further down, Brighton band The Go! Team land their second Top 40 album with Semicircle at 39, Scottish rockers Xcerts are new at 40 with Hold On To Your Heart, and Def Leppard’s 1987 album Hysteria re-enters at 41 after the band’s catalogue was added to streaming services this week.