NEWS Drake claims third UK Number 1 with God Plan







Congratulations to Drake, who claims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart with his new single God’s Plan.



The rapper and singer beat Eminem and Ramz to the finish line this week, both of who also had the top spot in their sights earlier this week.



Ending the week with 6.5 million streams, Drake’s new single God’s Plan gained momentum across the week following its surprise release as part of his Scary Hours EP last Friday evening. The Canadian’s latest track is his third UK Number 1 following Rihanna duet What’s My Name (2010), and the 15-week Number 1 smash One Dance (2016).



Diplomatic Immunity, the other track on the Scary Hours EP, lands at Number 21 this week, becoming Drake’s 32nd UK Top 40 hit.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, London rapper Ramz sits at Number 2 for a second week with Barking, while Eminem’s River, ft. Ed Sheeran falls two places to Number 3. Dua Lipa nets a second UK Top 5 hit of her career, as IDGAF rises 10 slots to Number 4, and Jason Derulo’s Tip Toe featuring French Montana jumps three to Number 5.



Aside from Drake, two more songs make their Top 10 debut this week. The Oscar-nominated single This Is Me by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble lifts five to Number 8, while Jax Jones bags his third UK Top 10 single with Breathe. Featuring Norwegian singer Ina Wroldsen, the song leaps three spots to Number 9.



From one Norwegian to another, BBC Sound Of… 2018 winner Sigrid climbs 12 rungs to Number 14 with Strangers following her performance on The Graham Norton Show. Portugal. The Man break into the UK Top 20 for the first time this week (20); the US group scale five positions to Number 20 with slow burner Feel It Still, the track first entered the Official Singles Chart Top 100 25 weeks ago and has steadily ascended since.



There are new peak positions this week for J Hus’ Bouff Daddy (26), G-Eazy’s collaboration with Halsey, Him & I (27), and Steel Banglez’s Bad with Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi and Not3s (30).



Rising star Mabel is a new entry at Number 32 with Fine Line ft. Not3s, Rudimental’s new single These Days ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen lands at 33, and The Chainsmokers make their eighth UK Top 40 appearance with Sick Boy (40).

