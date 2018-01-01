NEWS Beyonce and JAY-Z score front row seats at the Grammy Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce and JAY-Z will be front row at the upcoming Grammy Awards, a seating plan for the event has revealed.



The awards ceremony is due to take place at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday (28Jan17), with preparations in their final stages. Entertainment Tonight (ET) was given access to the venue as it gears up for the music industry's biggest event of the year, and noted where the stars will be sitting.



Beyonce and her husband have prime seats for the ceremony, as do Elton John and Lady Gaga, who will be sitting next to each other in the front row. Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Tony Bennett will be sitting right behind them.



Bruno Mars and Rihanna also scored front row seats, with the latter sitting next to Kendrick Lamar, while Pink will be sitting next to John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen on the other side of the stage. Cardi B and hip-hop trio Migos will be a few rows behind them.



According to reports, the ceremony is set to be kicked off with a stellar performance from Lamar and U2 and comedian Dave Chappelle, although E! News noted it's as yet unclear how the funnyman will slot into the collaborative slot.



While not confirming rumours of the opening act, host James Corden did tease that it's going to be one to watch.



"We're not doing a big opening or anything," he told ET. "There's a very, very big performance at the start of the show, so we thought, 'Well, we should try and as best we can bring little pockets of joy to the show’. So we have a couple of things planned, and a couple of things we're still waiting to hear on if we can pull it off, and then we'll see."

