Camila Cabello: 'I want to make more friends in 2018'

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello is committed to making a few friends in 2018 after confessing she's not the most social person.

The Havana singer tells Net-a-Porter she has been so committed to her music career in recent years she hasn't had a chance to expand her social circle, and she realises it's time to build a few new relationships.

In fact, it's her New Year's resolution.

"I work so much that I don't see people for a long time, and then I forget how to interact with people," she says. "It makes me so nervous.

"But then I go and push myself and do it, and I remember it’s actually not scary to put yourself out there. Before, I was like, 'It’s just a part of my personality'. But I know that I have to constantly fight against (being) introverted. Usually, I don’t want to go out and meet a new person - even if it’s a boy I like, I try and make an excuse.

"It’s constantly something that I have to push myself to do... (but) it's always worth it."

And she wants to be more Cuban when it comes to dealing with life.

"There are characteristics (about me) that are super-Latin," she smiled. "My parents don’t think that anything is that big of a deal because they went through so much struggle to get where they are. So whenever I’m like, 'Ooh, I’m so nervous, I’m about to perform', they’re like, 'Cut the c***. You'll be OK'."