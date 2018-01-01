Katy Perry stalker to be deported

An overzealous Katy Perry fan is now facing deportation after he was found guilty of stalking the singer.

Pawel Jurski, from Poland, was taken into custody last month (Dec17) after attempting to rush the stage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, during Katy's final Witness: The Tour date of the year. He was prevented from disrupting the show by security guards, who subsequently handed him over to police.

The 37-year-old was hauled into court to face felony counts of aggravated stalking, in addition to misdemeanour charges of loitering and resisting arrest and now he has been found guilty of the charges.

According to TMZ, he is in the process of being deported to his native country following his conviction.

Jurski is said to have followed Perry's tour and attended at least six different shows in 20 days, making efforts to reach the singer at each concert.

According to a police report, he was also in Chicago, Illinois in late October (17), when Katy was in the city, and allegedly followed her to a steakhouse.

Asked if he would harm the Roar hitmaker, he is said to have told authorities, "I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry."

The news of Jurski's arrest last month emerged a day after Perry took a moment to look back on the "peaks and valleys" she experienced in 2017 in a lengthy post on social media.

"I'm reflecting on a year that has redefined what winning means to me. And the definition of winning for me this year was simply happiness and gratitude," she wrote. "This year has made me more appreciative than ever for my listeners, my KatyCats (fans)..."