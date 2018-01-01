Toni Braxton: 'I'm not married - yet'

Singer Toni Braxton appears to have confirmed she is engaged to rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams after showing off her new ring on TV.

The Un-Break My Heart hitmaker has been photographed with a large rock on her left ring finger for the past few months, with rumours emerging last autumn (17) suggesting Toni and Birdman had secretly tied the knot.

The R&B star's younger sister, Tamar Braxton, further fuelled the claims by indicating the couple had "eloped" - and declined to tell any of their loved ones.

"I think that's my brother-in-law, I do," she said of Birdman during an interview on America's The Wendy Williams Show in September (17). "I think they eloped. I'm telling you, they is married (sic)."

Toni's representative shut down the claims weeks later, insisting the stars are just "dating", but now the 50-year-old has dropped the biggest hint yet that she is poised to become the Cash Money Records boss' wife.

During an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (25Jan18), co-host Robin Roberts gestured to Toni's huge ring as she asked about the artist's "collaboration with Birdman".

After chuckling at the way the question was phrased, Toni held up her left hand to give fans a closer look at her sparkler, and quipped, "I gotta do my wave, y'all."

"I am not married, unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere," she clarified, although she didn't deny they are engaged. "I'm definitely not married, yet."

Toni, who has also been recording new music with her man, then emphasised, "We are working together," as she repeatedly winked at the camera.

Her comments emerge two days after she and Birdman, who began dating in 2016, cuddled up for the cameras at the New York premiere of Toni's new TV movie, Faith Under Fire.

Toni was previously married to Keri Lewis, the father of her sons Diezel, 14, and Denim, 16. They divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Birdman's exes include singer Keyshia Cole, model Kimora Lee Simmons, and rapper Trina.